Jharkhand HC closes PIL seeking ED probe against IAS Pooja Singhal

RANCHI: In a major relief to senior IAS Pooja Singhal, a PIL seeking a probe by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and Enforcement Directorate (ED) into the MGNREGA Scam was closed by the Jharkhand High Court on Monday.

Singhal, who was in jail for the last 28 months in a money laundering case linked to the MGNREGA scam, was granted bail by a special Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) Court in Ranchi in December last year.

The PIL was filed by Arun Kumar Dubey.

While hearing the PIL initiated from a suo-moto cognizance regarding the investigation of the role of the then Khunti Deputy Commissioner Pooja Singhal in the MNREGA scam, the court closed the case after disposing it.

“The court observed that now there is no issue left in it as the police and ACB have investigated the matter and filed the charge sheet against the accused in the case, therefore closed the PIL,” said Advocate appearing on behalf of the state government, Piyush Chitresh.