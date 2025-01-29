ED seeks sanction from Jharkhand government to prosecute IAS officer Pooja Singhal
RANCHI: In yet another setback to the senior IAS officer and former Mines Secretary Pooja Singhal, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) has sought approval from the Jharkhand government to prosecute her in a money laundering case linked to the siphoning of MNREGA funds during her tenure as Deputy Commissioner in Khunti.
Although the Special Court has already taken cognizance of the ED’s charge sheet and is conducting a trial, this latest move by the ED is considered a precautionary measure.
As per the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNSS) 2023: Chapter XV: Section 218, the central agency has to get approval from the state government under whose jurisdiction, a public servant like Pooja Singhal is officiating, to prosecute her.
The action is supposed to be taken by ED following a Supreme Court ruling last year that mandates government sanctions for prosecuting public servants in money laundering cases. In November last year, the Supreme Court ruled that prior government sanction, as required under Section 197(1) of the CrPC, is necessary to prosecute public servants even under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).
In a case related to two IAS officers in Telangana, the Supreme Court noted that Section 197(1) of the CrPC is intended to protect public servants from prosecution for actions carried out as part of their official duties.
In Pooja Singhal’s case, a prosecution sanction was initially deemed unnecessary, as the alleged siphoning of public funds does not qualify as an official duty. However, the ED is said to have taken this step to eliminate any legal loopholes and strengthen its case in the Special Court.
Notably, Singhal, who was arrested by the ED on May 22, 2022, was granted bail under the revised legal framework, which allows bail for accused individuals whose judicial custody has equaled or exceeded one-third of the maximum sentence in their case.
A 2000-batch IAS officer, Singhal was arrested for allegedly embezzling crores of MGNREGA funds in Khunti. Singhal, after remaining in jail for 28 months, was granted bail by a special Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) Court in Ranchi on December 7, 2024.
Following her release on bail, the state government revoked her suspension and reinstated her with effect from December 7, 2024. She has since rejoined the Department of Personnel and is awaiting a new posting.