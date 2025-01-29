ED seeks sanction from Jharkhand government to prosecute IAS officer Pooja Singhal

RANCHI: In yet another setback to the senior IAS officer and former Mines Secretary Pooja Singhal, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) has sought approval from the Jharkhand government to prosecute her in a money laundering case linked to the siphoning of MNREGA funds during her tenure as Deputy Commissioner in Khunti.

Although the Special Court has already taken cognizance of the ED’s charge sheet and is conducting a trial, this latest move by the ED is considered a precautionary measure.

As per the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNSS) 2023: Chapter XV: Section 218, the central agency has to get approval from the state government under whose jurisdiction, a public servant like Pooja Singhal is officiating, to prosecute her.

The action is supposed to be taken by ED following a Supreme Court ruling last year that mandates government sanctions for prosecuting public servants in money laundering cases. In November last year, the Supreme Court ruled that prior government sanction, as required under Section 197(1) of the CrPC, is necessary to prosecute public servants even under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).