We are verifying as to whether the individuals concerned are Indian nationals, says MEA on Indians in Panama

These deportees have been kept in a hotel, he said.

"There could be some Indian nationals we understand and our mission in Panama, which is also accredited to Costa Rica, they are in touch with the local authorities," the MEA spokesperson said.

In case of Panama, India is "verifying the details whether the individuals concerned are Indian nationals or not", he said.

"Once those verification details are complete, then arrangements will be made for the return of these Indian nationals back home," he said.

In case of Costa Rica, "while we have heard that some people have been sent from the United States, we have heard this through media. Officially, we have yet to hear from the Costa Rica side".

Jaiswal in response to another query said, "yes, we are in talks with the Panama government there."

"Our embassy there is in regular touch. They have had consular access. In fact, there was an issue that, you know, some of them were having some difficulty there. That may have been case with people from other nationalities, not with people who are, who supposedly are of Indian nationality," he said.

During Prime Minister Narendra Modi's recent visit to the US, a joint statement was issued conveying the commitment of both countries to combat it.

This matter has been discussed here in India at the highest level and this matter was discussed in Washington as well, Jaiswal said.

"If you read the joint statement, there is expansive language on illegal immigration conveying the commitment of both countries to combat it. Prime Minister, in his statement in Washington, also made it very clear that human trafficking needs to be fought by India, United States and all countries who have a stake in it because we need to fight it tooth and nail," he said.