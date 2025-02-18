Costa Rica to receive Indian migrants deported from US under new agreement

NEW DELHI: Costa Rica has announced that it will accept illegal migrants deported from the United States who are nationals of other countries, following similar agreements by Panama and Guatemala. The first group, consisting of 200 migrants from Central Asia and India, is set to arrive on a commercial flight from the US on Wednesday.
"The Government of Costa Rica has agreed to cooperate with the United States in the repatriation of 200 illegal immigrants to their country," a statement from Costa Rica's presidential office confirmed. The migrants will be housed at a Temporary Migrant Care Centre near the Panama border before being transported to their countries of origin.
Costa Rica clarified that the process will be fully financed by the US government under the supervision of the International Organisation for Migration (IOM).
This agreement makes Costa Rica the third Central American country to comply with the US deportation policy since President Donald Trump took office on 20 January. Panama and Guatemala had previously reached similar deals following visits by US Secretary of State Marco Rubio to Latin America.
Costa Rica has been a willing partner of the US on the issue of illegal migration.
In 2022, Costa Rica and US signed an agreement to enhance cooperation on migration and protection issues, focusing on strengthening Costa Rica’s Migration and Border Police. The arrangement aims to combat migrant smuggling and human trafficking while improving integration programs for migrants, asylum seekers, and refugees.
Last week, Panama received its first flight with 119 deported migrants from countries including China, Pakistan, and Afghanistan. Guatemala, however, has yet to receive any deportees.
The United States is home to an estimated 11 million undocumented migrants, the majority of whom come from Latin America. Many have endured dangerous journeys through harsh terrain, wildlife, and criminal gangs in search of a better life.
During his election campaign, Trump took a hardline stance on undocumented migration, labelling some individuals as "monsters" and "animals." On his first day in office last month, he declared a national emergency at the southern US border and pledged to deport "millions and millions" of migrants.