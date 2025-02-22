Hooked on a scam: How call merging lures you into losing money

The latest in the series of the ever-evolving 'scam-scape' is the call merging scam, a simple yet crafty phishing method that baits unsuspecting phone users and reels in sensitive information.

From convincing calls posing as familiar contacts to seemingly innocent messages offering rewards, these scams prey on trust and momentary lapses in caution. As cybercriminals become more inventive, it’s essential for users to stay alert and adopt preventive measures to safeguard their personal and financial information.

Cybercriminals are constantly evolving their tactics, and one of the latest scams is particularly crafty. The scam begins with a call from a fraudster who pretends to be a friend or acquaintance, claiming they got the victim's contact details through a mutual connection. The scammer then asks the victim to merge the call with someone else, creating the illusion of a legitimate conversation.

Unaware of the trap, the victim agrees, unknowingly linking the call to an OTP verification process from their bank. The scammer has timed everything perfectly, waiting until the victim receives the OTP.

Assuming it's part of the ongoing call, the victim shares the OTP, only for the fraudster to use it to authorise unauthorised transactions, draining their bank account.

In some cases, scammers may take it a step further. They could pose as media professionals, inviting the victim to cover an event. During the conversation, the victim receives another call from an unknown number.

The scammer claims the second call is from a VIP and convinces the victim to merge the calls. Once merged, the fraudster listens in, capturing OTPs from banking apps or social platforms like WhatsApp and Facebook, which they use to steal money or hack accounts.

The simplicity and deception behind this scam make it especially dangerous. Once the victim shares the OTP, the transaction is completed, and the money is gone, leaving them stunned and helpless. This serves as a stark reminder to be cautious when dealing with unknown numbers and seemingly innocent requests.