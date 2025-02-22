Illegally-held weapons surrendered in Manipur after governor's call

GUWAHATI: People in ethnic violence-hit Manipur have begun surrendering illegally held weapons following a call from Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla.

A defence statement said 16 weapons, along with ammunition, were surrendered in Churachandpur district on Saturday.

The weapons included one M-16 rifle, one 7.62 mm SLR, two AK rifles, three INSAS rifles, two M-79 40 mm under barrel grenade launchers, one 9mm carbine machine gun, one 51 mm mortar, three .303 rifles, two single barrel rifles, 64 gelatine sticks, ten rounds of 60 mm “Pumpi” (improvised mortar) ammunition, 17 rounds of AK ammunition, 40 rounds of 5.56 mm rifle ammunition and three rounds of 9 mm calibre ammunition.

Earlier, several arms and ammunition were surrendered in Kakching and Kangpokpi districts.

The governor had on Thursday appealed to people from all communities to surrender the weapons looted from police armouries and other illegally held arms within seven days or face “strict action”.