Illegally-held weapons surrendered in Manipur after governor's call

GUWAHATI: People in ethnic violence-hit Manipur have begun surrendering illegally held weapons following a call from Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla.
A defence statement said 16 weapons, along with ammunition, were surrendered in Churachandpur district on Saturday.
The weapons included one M-16 rifle, one 7.62 mm SLR, two AK rifles, three INSAS rifles, two M-79 40 mm under barrel grenade launchers, one 9mm carbine machine gun, one 51 mm mortar, three .303 rifles, two single barrel rifles, 64 gelatine sticks, ten rounds of 60 mm “Pumpi” (improvised mortar) ammunition, 17 rounds of AK ammunition, 40 rounds of 5.56 mm rifle ammunition and three rounds of 9 mm calibre ammunition.
Earlier, several arms and ammunition were surrendered in Kakching and Kangpokpi districts.
The governor had on Thursday appealed to people from all communities to surrender the weapons looted from police armouries and other illegally held arms within seven days or face “strict action”.
“Post this appeal, Assam Rifles along with police, CRPF, state intelligence agencies and state administration engaged with local Zomi and Kuki community leaders, addressed their security concerns, provided assurances of safety, and emphasised the positive impact of the region’s de-weaponisation,” the defence statement said.
"The engagement proved fruitful as the community leaders volunteered to surrender a huge quantity of arms and ammunition as a stepping stone in the peace process which has been the central government’s stance from the start,” the statement added.
It also stated that an effort was planned meticulously by the joint forces to motivate people to surrender their arms and work toward a better future for the overall development of the region.
In his appeal, Bhalla stated, “I sincerely request the people of all communities, particularly the youth in the valley and the hills, to voluntarily come forward and surrender the looted and the illegally held weapons and ammunition…”