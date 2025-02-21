Detention of ‘village volunteers’ trigger widespread protests in Imphal

GUWAHATI: Protests broke out in different parts of Manipur’s Imphal valley on Friday after security forces apprehended 28 “village volunteers”.

According to reports, the persons, believed to be from the Meitei radical group Arambai Tenggol, were picked up during an early morning raid carried out at Panjao Pallumda in the Kakching district. They were later taken to a camp in Thoubal district and were reportedly released.

When news about their apprehension spread, protests erupted in the five districts of Imphal Valley. The protestors burnt tyres and blocked roads. In the wake of the lightning protests, shopkeepers downed their shutters.

Women had come out in large numbers in different parts of the valley. They shouted slogans demanding the immediate release of the persons and the revocation of the President’s rule.