President's rule ignites hopes among some, others see it as a BJP trick in Manipur

'President's rule a BJP trick'

Another citizen, S Singh, is optimistic about better days ahead.

"As the BJP has not been able to solve the ethnic crisis, President's rule might be the best option at the moment for both communities to feel that there is a neutral body in-charge of the state. They can try and find solutions through this neutral platform. I feel this is an opportunity for both to listen to each other," Singh said.

"Additionally, President's rule has brought a sense of relief as armed groups were using the unrest to extort people and intimidate them. I hope the sense of lawlessness that prevailed will now go away and Manipur will return to the path of peace and development," he further stated.

Kaimuanthang, a Kuki-Zomi native from Churachandpur, insisted that the next Chief Minister should be one who is acceptable to all communities.

"I see President's rule as a means to move one step closer to our ‘separate administration’ demand. The feeling among people is that President’s rule has been imposed to select a CM candidate but it will not help the BJP much. People want the government to address the problems of Kuki-Zomi and other tribal communities. They also want that if at all a leader is selected to head the government, he should be one who is acceptable to all communities and concerned about the grievances of the public," Kaimuanthang said.

"People feel President's rule is a BJP trick. There is infighting in BJP and because of which it has been imposed. This is a stopgap arrangement to select the next CM but our separate administration demand will be there," he added.