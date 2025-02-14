President's rule ignites hopes among some, others see it as a BJP trick in Manipur

GUWAHATI: The people in Manipur have welcomed the imposition of President's rule, hoping that it will help improve the overall law and order situation.
It was not just lives that were lost in the ethnic violence, people also faced hardships due to rampant extortions by armed groups. The traders were particularly at the receiving end. Even petty traders were not spared.
With the state now under President's rule, people believe the central forces will go hard at the armed groups, in the Imphal valley as well as the hills. As for reconciliation, they insisted on increased dialogues between warring Meitei and Kuki communities.
"I think the central government has taken a right decision. Hopefully, President's rule will improve the law and order situation," said Mangang Raman, a Naga leader from Ukhrul district.
Dilsad, a Pangal (Meitei Muslim) trader, expressed happiness over the imposition of President's rule.
"We, traders, are facing a lot of problems from armed miscreants in the valley and the hills. They come wielding the gun and harass and extort us. With increased power under the President's rule, I feel the Army and other central forces will now go hard at these elements," Dilsad said.
On the restoration of peace, he said, "The problem could be solved if a right candidate is appointed as the CM."
'President's rule a BJP trick'
Another citizen, S Singh, is optimistic about better days ahead.
"As the BJP has not been able to solve the ethnic crisis, President's rule might be the best option at the moment for both communities to feel that there is a neutral body in-charge of the state. They can try and find solutions through this neutral platform. I feel this is an opportunity for both to listen to each other," Singh said.
"Additionally, President's rule has brought a sense of relief as armed groups were using the unrest to extort people and intimidate them. I hope the sense of lawlessness that prevailed will now go away and Manipur will return to the path of peace and development," he further stated.
Kaimuanthang, a Kuki-Zomi native from Churachandpur, insisted that the next Chief Minister should be one who is acceptable to all communities.
"I see President's rule as a means to move one step closer to our ‘separate administration’ demand. The feeling among people is that President’s rule has been imposed to select a CM candidate but it will not help the BJP much. People want the government to address the problems of Kuki-Zomi and other tribal communities. They also want that if at all a leader is selected to head the government, he should be one who is acceptable to all communities and concerned about the grievances of the public," Kaimuanthang said.
"People feel President's rule is a BJP trick. There is infighting in BJP and because of which it has been imposed. This is a stopgap arrangement to select the next CM but our separate administration demand will be there," he added.