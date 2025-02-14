President's rule imposed as Centre realised ground situation: Manipur Congress chief

GUWAHATI: The Congress on Friday said the ground situation and the BJP’s failure to reach a consensus on a chief ministerial candidate made the Centre impose President’s rule in ethnic violence-hit Manipur.
“People suffered for a long time. There has been unprecedented violence. The President and the Prime Minister realised the ground situation. This realisation led to the imposition of President’s rule,” Manipur Congress chief Keisham Meghachandra Singh said.
“I think the PM will now take the responsibility of Manipur and address the crisis. I hope he will visit the state,” Singh said.
He also said that it was up to the double-engine government to protect the integrity of the state.
President’s rule was imposed in the state on Thursday evening, days after N Biren Singh resigned from the chief minister’s post. The resignation had created a political vacuum and uncertainty as the BJP failed to find a consensus CM candidate despite hectic parleys with MLAs.
BJP’s Northeast in-charge Sambit Patra said the Assembly, which has been put in suspended animation, could be revived depending on the ground situation. He reaffirmed the BJP’s commitment to continue its efforts to maintain peace and normalcy in the state.
However, a BJP MLA said normalcy would not return without talks between the two warring communities.
“Things which happened were not good and things which are happening now are also not good. I haven’t seen such a Manipur where families are struggling for even two square meals. They will now look for easy money,” he said referring to extortions by armed fringe elements.
People wanted a government in place, not President’s rule, and they have started speaking up.
The influential Coordinating Committee on Manipur Integrity said the “sudden and unreasonable” imposition of the President’s rule, despite the BJP having an absolute majority, was being seen by people as a deliberate ploy to push Manipur further into turmoil.
“This move raises serious questions about the central government’s true intentions, as it shifts the blame onto the alleged incompetency of its own BJP MLAs rather than addressing the real issues at hand. The forced resignation of the Chief Minister just before a crucial Assembly session, without any proper explanation to the people, is an outright betrayal of democratic principles,” the organisation said.
“Was this decision made for the welfare of the people, or it was a calculated move to deepen the crisis? it asked.
Security has been heightened in the Imphal valley and elsewhere in the state along with intensified crackdowns. Manipur Police arrested five persons, who were seen in a viral video playing football with assault rifles, including AK-47s, in their hands.