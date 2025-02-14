President's rule imposed as Centre realised ground situation: Manipur Congress chief

GUWAHATI: The Congress on Friday said the ground situation and the BJP’s failure to reach a consensus on a chief ministerial candidate made the Centre impose President’s rule in ethnic violence-hit Manipur.

“People suffered for a long time. There has been unprecedented violence. The President and the Prime Minister realised the ground situation. This realisation led to the imposition of President’s rule,” Manipur Congress chief Keisham Meghachandra Singh said.

“I think the PM will now take the responsibility of Manipur and address the crisis. I hope he will visit the state,” Singh said.

He also said that it was up to the double-engine government to protect the integrity of the state.

President’s rule was imposed in the state on Thursday evening, days after N Biren Singh resigned from the chief minister’s post. The resignation had created a political vacuum and uncertainty as the BJP failed to find a consensus CM candidate despite hectic parleys with MLAs.

BJP’s Northeast in-charge Sambit Patra said the Assembly, which has been put in suspended animation, could be revived depending on the ground situation. He reaffirmed the BJP’s commitment to continue its efforts to maintain peace and normalcy in the state.

However, a BJP MLA said normalcy would not return without talks between the two warring communities.

“Things which happened were not good and things which are happening now are also not good. I haven’t seen such a Manipur where families are struggling for even two square meals. They will now look for easy money,” he said referring to extortions by armed fringe elements.