'Our land is under threat', warns former CM Biren Singh ahead of President's rule in Manipur

GUWAHATI: Former Chief Minister N Biren Singh, who lost his position following a violent ethnic conflict, has urged Manipur’s indigenous communities to stay alert, warning that their land and identity are under threat.

On Thursday evening, as news of the imposition of the President’s rule in the state broke, Singh took to X and shared a lengthy statement.

“My Dear Indigenous Friends, our land and identity are under threat. With a small population and limited resources, we stand vulnerable. I monitored and detected illegal immigration tirelessly until May 2, 2023. But after the tragic events of 3rd May, 2023, our state machinery has struggled to respond effectively,” he wrote.