'Our land is under threat', warns former CM Biren Singh ahead of President's rule in Manipur
GUWAHATI: Former Chief Minister N Biren Singh, who lost his position following a violent ethnic conflict, has urged Manipur’s indigenous communities to stay alert, warning that their land and identity are under threat.
On Thursday evening, as news of the imposition of the President’s rule in the state broke, Singh took to X and shared a lengthy statement.
“My Dear Indigenous Friends, our land and identity are under threat. With a small population and limited resources, we stand vulnerable. I monitored and detected illegal immigration tirelessly until May 2, 2023. But after the tragic events of 3rd May, 2023, our state machinery has struggled to respond effectively,” he wrote.
He pointed out that Manipur’s 398 km unguarded border with Myanmar and the Free Movement Regime were rapidly changing the state’s demographic balance.
“This is not speculation; it is happening before our eyes. Since our government took charge in March 2017, the challenge has only intensified. After the May 3, 2023 incident, the situation has become even more critical,” he said.
Singh highlighted that Manipur is a small state with a small population and limited resources.
“We have only three MPs to represent us in the nation’s highest decision-making body. Yet, we have always stood with pride, resilience, and an unbreakable spirit,” he said.
He warned that illegal immigration was rising and posed a serious threat to society.
“So far, we have only identified a fraction of those who have entered our land. But what about the ones who remain undetected to this day?” he said.
The former chief minister urged authorities to take strict action and step up efforts to identify and deport illegal immigrants from Manipur.
“As for me, I will continue this fight with unwavering commitment in every way I can,” he said.
Illegal migration from Myanmar is one of the major causes of the ethnic conflict between the Meiteis and Kukis, which has resulted in over 250 deaths and displaced 60,000 people.
The conflict has also led to the rise of several armed fringe groups, making life difficult for the people, especially traders, due to rampant extortion. With the President’s rule now in force, many believe the central government will take strict action against these elements.