Mahbubul Hoque, university chancellor who faced attacks from Himanta, arrested by Assam police

GUWAHATI: Mahbabul Hoque, Chancellor of the University of Science and Technology Meghalaya (USTM), was arrested by Assam police from his residence in Guwahati early on Saturday morning in connection with alleged irregularities in CBSE examinations.

Following his arrest, Hoque told reporters that he had been “summoned” by the police “for not allowing students to resort to cheating”. He added, “I haven’t received the FIR copy. I don’t know anything more.”

Assam’s Education Minister, Ranoj Pegu, took to X on Friday evening, stating that “shocking” allegations of unethical practices in education had surfaced.

“Students were reportedly assured assistance in the 30-mark MCQ section of their CBSE Class 12 exams at Central Public School, Patharkandi, which is owned by the USTM group. Many were strategically placed there to gain an unfair advantage in exams,” Pegu said.

“When external invigilators refused to comply, chaos ensued—teachers were locked inside, prompting police intervention,” he added.