Mahbubul Hoque, university chancellor who faced attacks from Himanta, arrested by Assam police

GUWAHATI: Mahbabul Hoque, Chancellor of the University of Science and Technology Meghalaya (USTM), was arrested by Assam police from his residence in Guwahati early on Saturday morning in connection with alleged irregularities in CBSE examinations.
Following his arrest, Hoque told reporters that he had been “summoned” by the police “for not allowing students to resort to cheating”. He added, “I haven’t received the FIR copy. I don’t know anything more.”
Assam’s Education Minister, Ranoj Pegu, took to X on Friday evening, stating that “shocking” allegations of unethical practices in education had surfaced.
“Students were reportedly assured assistance in the 30-mark MCQ section of their CBSE Class 12 exams at Central Public School, Patharkandi, which is owned by the USTM group. Many were strategically placed there to gain an unfair advantage in exams,” Pegu said.
“When external invigilators refused to comply, chaos ensued—teachers were locked inside, prompting police intervention,” he added.
On Saturday, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma revealed that authorities had been monitoring the racket for a long time.
“Ahead of examinations, the examination centres of students were changed to certain schools. By promising 30 extra marks in CBSE exams, 247 students from Goalpara, Nagaon, and Kamrup districts were taken to Patharkandi. When the students did not get the facility (that was allegedly promised), they created a ruckus, thus bringing the racket to light,” Sarma said.
“I said before that this man (Hoque) is a big fraud. His history is all about fraud. He was trying to mislead people by taking along a section of intellectuals of Assam. We will make efforts to ensure that education is not converted into a market in Assam,” he added.
Over the past year, Hoque has faced a series of attacks from the Assam CM. It began when Sarma accused USTM, located on the outskirts of Guwahati, of engaging in a “flood jihad”. Last year, he alleged that the private university, owned by Hoque, had flattened hills to build new structures, causing water from Meghalaya to flow into Guwahati and lead to waterlogging.
A few days ago, Sarma also accused the university of issuing fake degrees, prompting a response from the Meghalaya government.
“USTM is a state university. As far as we are concerned, it is mandated by the Assembly of Meghalaya. Degrees are recognised by the UGC. Therefore, there is no question of it being fake. It is a genuine university supported by the Meghalaya government,” Meghalaya Chief Secretary DP Wahlang stated.