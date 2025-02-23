Jammu-Kashmir Assembly Speaker warns against publicising legislative notices ahead of budget session

SRINAGAR: With legislators making public their Private Members' Bill ahead of the budget session of the Assembly, Speaker of the Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly, Abdul Rahim Rather has expressed serious concern over the "unwarranted publicity" of notices given by legislators regarding the House's business scheduled for the upcoming session starting on March 3.

The Speaker said that, according to parliamentary practice, established conventions, and the House's rules, it is improper to publicise notices of questions, bills, resolutions, and other matters related to legislative business. He expressed displeasure over the actions of some members, stating that such publicity amounts to a breach of privilege under the prescribed rules. He directed the members to refrain from this practice in the future.

The People's Democratic Party (PDP), National Conference (NC), and Awami Ittehad Party (AIP) members have made public their Private Members' Bill, which seeks to ban alcohol in Jammu and Kashmir. The opposition is using this move to put pressure on the government before the bill is introduced in the Assembly.

Reaffirming his commitment to maintaining the sanctity of legislative business, the Speaker has issued a directive for strict adherence to the prescribed rules. He urged members to respect parliamentary conventions and avoid premature disclosure of business scheduled for discussion in the House.

The budget session of the Jammu and Kashmir Union Territory Assembly will commence on March 3 in Jammu. Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, who also serves as the Finance Minister, will present the budget on March 7. This will be the first budget session of the J&K Assembly in over seven years.