Punjab minister Daliwal defends scrapping of 'non-existent' department held for 20 months as BJP slams AAP

CHANDIGARH: After the Punjab government abolished the Department of Administrative Reforms headed by him, State Minister Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal said that the department's existence is not an agenda for him as Punjab is a higher priority for the government.

"They have now abolished the department. We have all come to save Punjab. For me, the department is not important; Punjab is important. (Whether this department exists or not) is not an agenda for us," Dhaliwal told media.

According to the notification released on February 21, Dhaliwal, who holds the portfolio of the NRI Affairs department, was allocated the charge of the Department of Administrative Reforms, which the Government now says "does not exist".

"In partial modification of Punjab Government Notification No. 2/1/2022-2Cabinet/2230 dated September 23, 2024, regarding allocation of portfolios amongst the Ministers, the Department of Administrative Reforms earlier allotted to Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal, Cabinet Minister is not in existence as on date," the notification read.

This led to igniting criticism from the BJP, with several leaders targeting the AAP government in Punjab.

Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri did not hold back in his criticism of Punjab Minister Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal, condemning him for running a "non-existent" department for 20 months under the AAP government's leadership.