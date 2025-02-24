After drubbings, Congress plans central election dept

NEW DELHI: Battered by a string of electoral losses, the Congress plans to set up a central election management department to revive the party’s wilting political fortunes. This initiative is one of the key goals outlined in the Udaipur Declaration, adopted by the Congress Working Committee (CWC) during a three-day Nav Sankalp Shivir in May 2022. The new election management cell aims to implement much-needed reforms in the party’s electoral strategies.

According to party sources, the election management department will be responsible for preparing the party well in advance for every election, ensuring effective management and achieving the desired outcomes. Although the party is yet to announce the head of the department, discussions around potential young leaders for the role are ongoing.

Sources said the party has taken a serious view on setting up an election management department, in the recent meeting of the party brass with newly appointed general secretaries and states in charge. The meeting was chaired by Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and attended by Leader of the Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi.

While many of the Udaipur resolutions have been on the back burner for three years, the party’s disappointing performances in the Haryana and Maharashtra assembly elections have spurred the leadership to focus on improving election management and advancing the proposal sooner than expected, said a source.