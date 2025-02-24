Ahead of business summit, Jaishankar leads ambassadors in Kaziranga safari

GUWAHATI: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar along with the Heads of Mission and Ambassadors from 45 countries took elephant and jeep safaris at the Kaziranga National Park on Monday morning ahead of the two-day Advantage Assam 2.0 mega business summit beginning in Guwahati from February 25.

“An early morning safari @kaziranga_ National Park, along with Ambassadors. Assam’s natural wildlife scenes are indeed stunning and pristine. Next stop - Advantage Assam 2.0,” Jaishankar posted on X.

He told media persons that he had seen rhinos, water buffalos and deer.

“It was a great feeling and a great way to start the day,” he said.

The EAM expressed happiness to learn that the number of tourists visiting the World Heritage Site was growing.

“I heard the number has already crossed 3 lakh this year. It’s a good trend. Prime Minister Narendra Modi Ji often says that we should visit the states in the country because we have natural tourism as well as creative tourism,” Jaishankar said.

“We want Assam and the states in the Northeast to get a higher profile, more international interests, more tourists and more investors,” he further stated.

“Ahead of attending the Jhumoir Binandini Event in the evening of February 24th and Advantage Assam 2.0, scheduled to be held on the 25th and 26th in Guwahati, the External Affairs Minister of India, Dr. S. Jaishankar, and the Heads of Missions visited the UNESCO World Heritage Site, Kaziranga National Park, and took an adventurous elephant and jeep safari in the Kohora Range,” a government statement said.

To mark the 200 years of Assam Tea, the state government is organising a Jhumoir dance ensemble on Monday evening in Guwahati. Over 8,000 Adivasi (tea tribe) dancers will perform in front of Modi, Jaishankar, the Heads of Mission and Ambassadors and other dignitaries. The PM will inaugurate the business summit on Tuesday.