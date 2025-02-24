Bihar's people will never forgive leaders of 'Jungle Raj' who mocked Maha Kumbh: PM

BHAGALPUR: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday slammed RJD supremo Lalu Prasad for his recent Maha Kumbh jibe, saying people of Bihar will never forgive "leaders of Jungle Raj" who mocked and ridiculed Hindu religion.

Addressing a rally here, Modi said, "Leaders of Jungle Raj ridiculed the Maha Kumbh Mela and Hindu religion...People of Bihar will never forgive them."

Modi made the remark without naming Prasad, who recently sparked a controversy after he called the Maha Kumbh "faaltu" (meaningless).

Addressing the gathering after transferring the 19th installment of the PM Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN) scheme here, the PM emphasised the NDA government's commitment to welfare of farmers and Bihar's development.