Congress returns to Gujarat after 64 years: AICC session in Ahmedabad to chart revival path

AHMEDABAD: Breaking a 64-year gap, the Indian National Congress will hold its All India Congress Committee (AICC) session in Ahmedabad, Gujarat, on April 8 to 9, 2025. The last such session in the state was held in Bhavnagar in 1961.

With party representatives from across the country gathering, the meeting is set to focus on what Congress calls the "continuous attacks" on the Constitution and its values, as well as the BJP's "anti-people policies." The session is expected to shape the party’s future course of action.

The Congress, however, has been struggling in Gujarat, facing repeated electoral setbacks. Its poor performance in the recent municipal elections underscores the challenge it faces in the state. Against this backdrop, the upcoming session signals an early push for revival as the party gears up for Mission-2027.

Talking to reporters at the Gujarat Congress office on Monday, state Congress President Shakti Singh Gohil said, "The 51st session of the All India Congress Committee (AICC) was held in Gujarat from February 19 to 22, 1938, at Haripura near Bardoli. Sardar Patel pushed for this session, At that time, the election of the Congress National President was also held in that session, where Subhas Chandra Bose was elected Congress President."

Recalling the historic convention, Gohil noted, "At Haripura, long before independence, Congress reaffirmed the “Purna Swaraj” declaration. Bose outlined a blueprint for a Planning Commission—an idea that took shape 12 years later under Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru after independence."