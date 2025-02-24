ECI to organise two-day conference of Chief Electoral Officers of states, UTs on March 4, 5

NEW DELHI: Within days of Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar taking over as the head of the poll panel, the Election Commission of India (ECI) on Monday announced that it was going to organise a two-day conference of Chief Electoral Officers (CEOs) of States and Union Territories (UTs) beginning March 4 here.

The officials said that the event will take place at the India International Institute of Democracy and Election Management in New Delhi, where for the first time the CEOs have been directed to nominate a DEO and an ERO to take part in the conference.

As per the election laws, the CEOs, DEOs and EROs are important functionaries at the State, District and Assembly Constituency levels during polls and they will get an opportunity to brainstorm and mutually learn from each other’s experiences.

According to a senior ECI official, on the Day 1 of the Conference, participants “will discuss key areas of modern election management, including IT architecture, effective communication, enhancing social media outreach and the statutory role of different functionaries” in the electoral processes. And, on the second day, the CEOs of States and UTs will present their respective action plans on thematic discussions of the previous day, he added.