Mid-air terror scare: Delhi Police registers FIR after bomb threat forces emergency landing of US flight

NEW DELHI: A day after an American Airlines flight en route from New York’s John F. Kennedy International Airport to the Indira Gandhi International Airport in the capital was forced to make an emergency landing in Rome following a mid-air bomb threat, the Delhi Police has registered an FIR in connection with the incident.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (IGI Airport) Usha Rangnani on Monday said that the threat was received via email on February 23. "Following standard security protocols, the flight was diverted and safely landed in Rome, Italy. A complaint was later filed by the airline and an FIR has been registered in connection with the incident," the DCP confirmed.

The case has been lodged under Sections 217 (false information) and 351(4) (criminal intimidation by anonymous communication) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), along with Section 3 of the Suppression of Unlawful Acts Against Safety of Civil Aviation Act at IGI airport police station.

Security agencies are now in overdrive, probing the origins of the threat and ensuring the safety of future air travel.