Speaker asserts authority amid Rajasthan Assembly turmoil as six Congress MLAs remain suspended

JAIPUR: The Rajasthan Assembly remains embroiled in grave political turmoil as the suspension of six Congress MLAs, including state Congress president Govind Dotasara, stands firm.
Speaker Vasudev Devnani reaffirmed his authority to impose suspensions, declaring in the House, "I have listened to the opposition multiple times since the morning, but their rigidity persists. Enough is enough. Proceed as you wish."
In protest against objectionable remarks about former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi and the suspension of the six MLAs, the Congress had called for a gherao of the Assembly on Monday.
However, strict police arrangements prevented Congress workers from reaching the Assembly, leading to clashes with the local police. Several protestors were taken into custody.
Subsequently, discussions took place in the Speaker's chamber involving Govind Dotasara, Leader of Opposition Tikaram Julie, and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Jogaram Patel. These talks aimed at resolving the deadlock and ultimately resulted in Dotasara being granted special permission to address the House.
During his speech, Dotasara condemned Minister Avinash Gehlot’s remarks on Indira Gandhi, calling them unfortunate. He also criticised the behaviour of Congress MLAs but refrained from issuing a direct apology. Speaker Devnani urged him to express regret explicitly, but Dotasara countered, "Avinash Gehlot should apologise first before any further steps can be taken."
At this juncture, Jogaram Patel interjected, stating, "There was an internal consensus to apologise, but now you are playing with words. This is unacceptable." The Speaker added, "Dotasara ji, Congress MLAs climbed onto the dais. I am asking you to apologise for that."
Dotasara maintained that Avinash Gehlot should apologise first, then only the Congress would consider taking further steps.
As tensions escalated, the House was adjourned for the fourth time, this time for half an hour.
Citing Lok Sabha regulations, the Speaker stated that members who approach the Speaker’s chair and create a ruckus face automatic suspension. "We adhere to this rule. All six Congress MLAs must leave the House," he declared.
He further specified, "They will be automatically suspended from the House proceedings for five consecutive meetings or for the remainder of the session, whichever is shorter."
Leader of the Opposition Tikaram Julie objected, arguing that Rajasthan had a tradition where members could approach the dais. He stated, "We have cooperated with the government to resolve the deadlock. Even today, we met the Parliamentary Minister and the Speaker. We agreed to the terms set by the ruling party, yet the House remains disrupted. Their members are diverting the discussion. This government has no intention of running the House."
He further alleged, "The Congress wants legislative proceedings to continue, but the ruling party is deliberately obstructing the session. The responsibility of running the House lies with the government. If they continue resorting to coercive tactics, we will be compelled to strategise accordingly."