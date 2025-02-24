Speaker asserts authority amid Rajasthan Assembly turmoil as six Congress MLAs remain suspended

JAIPUR: The Rajasthan Assembly remains embroiled in grave political turmoil as the suspension of six Congress MLAs, including state Congress president Govind Dotasara, stands firm.

Speaker Vasudev Devnani reaffirmed his authority to impose suspensions, declaring in the House, "I have listened to the opposition multiple times since the morning, but their rigidity persists. Enough is enough. Proceed as you wish."

In protest against objectionable remarks about former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi and the suspension of the six MLAs, the Congress had called for a gherao of the Assembly on Monday.

However, strict police arrangements prevented Congress workers from reaching the Assembly, leading to clashes with the local police. Several protestors were taken into custody.

Subsequently, discussions took place in the Speaker's chamber involving Govind Dotasara, Leader of Opposition Tikaram Julie, and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Jogaram Patel. These talks aimed at resolving the deadlock and ultimately resulted in Dotasara being granted special permission to address the House.