Telangana tunnel collapse: Rescue teams battle slush, seepage to save trapped workers

HYDERABAD: Rescue teams attempting to save the eight workers trapped inside the collapsed Srisailam Left Bank Canal (SLBC) tunnel since Saturday are not only racing against time but also battling continuous seepage and thick slush that have significantly slowed down operations.
Transport Minister Jupally Krishna Rao, speaking on Monday morning, admitted the grim reality of the situation: "To be honest, the chances of their survival are very, very, very, very remote. Because I myself went up to the end, almost just 50 metres short (of the accident site) ... Mud has piled up to 25 feet."
While the fate of the trapped workers remains uncertain, officials believe they could be safe if they managed to reach the tunnel boring machine's (TBM) designated safe chamber.
On Monday, 14 rat-hole miners and sniffer dogs were deployed to aid the rescue mission. However, the sniffer dogs were unable to enter the tunnel due to water accumulation. In addition to the miners, 584 experts from the NDRF, SDRF, Army, Navy, and the National Highways Authority of India, as well as teams from JP Associates and Navayuga, have conducted seven inspections inside the tunnel over the past 50 hours.
For the rescuers, the remaining distance to the TBM is agonisingly close yet extremely difficult to cross—just 40 metres of slush, water, and scattered machinery parts stand between them and the workers.
Dewatering operations are in full swing, with high-powered pumps of 100 horsepower capacity working to remove water and slush. Initial plans to drill vertically from the top of the tunnel were abandoned after weighing the risks.
The extent of water ingress remains a major challenge, with officials estimating that between 3,000 and 4,000 litres of muddy water—mixed with slush, sand, and pebbles—is flooding the tunnel every minute.
On Monday, Navy rescue teams joined forces with the NDRF, SDRF, and Army. A three-member team from IIT-Chennai, equipped with push cameras and a mine detection robot, arrived at the site to assist. Another team from L&T also reached the location. The push cameras will provide live footage, and if they are unable to reach the accident site, the robot—controlled via a laptop—will be deployed.
Additionally, officials are using AquaEye equipment to enhance their search efforts. Determined to leave no stone unturned, they are utilising all available technology to locate and rescue the trapped workers.
R&B Minister Komatireddy Venkat Reddy, who supervised the rescue operations, assured that every possible measure was being taken. Describing the incident as tragic, he stated, "I pray to God that all the workers are safe." He also emphasised the state government's commitment to supporting the families of the workers.
Disaster Management Special Chief Secretary Arvind Kumar, representatives from Robbins—the company that supplied the TBM—along with Irrigation Chief Engineer Ajay Kumar and other officials, participated in a review meeting led by the minister.
Meanwhile, an Irrigation Department official told TNIE that the National Remote Sensing Agency (NRSA) was assisting in analysing the strata. "We are expecting the NRSA report on Tuesday. Once the data is available, we can take precautionary measures to ensure such incidents do not recur," the official said.
The official also highlighted a critical 50-metre delicate zone inside the tunnel. "We are taking all necessary steps, and rescue operations are still ongoing," he added.