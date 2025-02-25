1984 anti-Sikh riots: Delhi court awards second life term to ex-Congress leader Sajjan Kumar

NEW DELHI: A Delhi court on Tuesday sentenced former Congress leader Sajjan Kumar to life imprisonment for his role in the killings of a father-son duo during the 1984 anti-Sikh riots. The verdict was pronounced by Special Judge Kaveri Baweja at Rouse Avenue Court.

Kumar, already serving a life sentence in a separate 1984 riots case linked to the Delhi Cantonment area, was found guilty of orchestrating the brutal murder of Jaswant Singh and his son Tarundeep Singh in Saraswati Vihar on November 1, 1984.

The court had convicted him on February 12, holding him responsible for inciting violence that led to their deaths. A detailed order is awaited.

The prosecution had earlier urged the court to impose the maximum sentence, arguing that Kumar played a central role in the targeted killings.

According to case records, a mob allegedly instigated by Kumar attacked the victims in West Delhi’s Raj Nagar area. The case stemmed from an FIR lodged following a sworn statement filed by a protected witness on September 9, 1985.