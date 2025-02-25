1984 anti-Sikh riots: Delhi court awards second life term to ex-Congress leader Sajjan Kumar

NEW DELHI: A Delhi court on Tuesday sentenced former Congress leader Sajjan Kumar to life imprisonment for his role in the killings of a father-son duo during the 1984 anti-Sikh riots. The verdict was pronounced by Special Judge Kaveri Baweja at Rouse Avenue Court.
Kumar, already serving a life sentence in a separate 1984 riots case linked to the Delhi Cantonment area, was found guilty of orchestrating the brutal murder of Jaswant Singh and his son Tarundeep Singh in Saraswati Vihar on November 1, 1984.
The court had convicted him on February 12, holding him responsible for inciting violence that led to their deaths. A detailed order is awaited.
The prosecution had earlier urged the court to impose the maximum sentence, arguing that Kumar played a central role in the targeted killings.
According to case records, a mob allegedly instigated by Kumar attacked the victims in West Delhi’s Raj Nagar area. The case stemmed from an FIR lodged following a sworn statement filed by a protected witness on September 9, 1985.
The case was reopened after the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) established a Special Investigation Team (SIT) in 2015 to re-examine the 1984 riot cases. The key witness later provided a detailed statement in 2016, leading to renewed proceedings against Kumar.
Kumar was arrested in connection with this case on April 6, 2021, while serving his previous life term in Tihar Jail. The prosecution argued that he incited large-scale violence, including arson, looting, and murder.
This conviction marks Kumar’s second life sentence in connection with the 1984 anti-Sikh riots. He was previously sentenced to life imprisonment by the Delhi High Court for his role in the killings of five Sikhs in Raj Nagar, Palam Colony, and for setting fire to a Gurudwara. His appeal against this conviction is currently pending before the Supreme Court.
Two separate appeals challenging his acquittal in other riot-related cases are also pending before the Delhi High Court. Kumar is also facing trials in two other cases before lower courts, including one related to violence near a Gurudwara in Gulab Bagh, Nawada. Another case, concerning riots in Janakpuri and Vikaspuri, is also under trial.
Here's a timeline of events leading to the case's conclusion:
1991 – An FIR is registered in connection with the killings in Saraswati Vihar during the 1984 anti-Sikh riots.
July 8, 1994 – A Delhi court finds insufficient evidence to proceed with prosecution; Kumar is not named in the chargesheet.
February 12, 2015 – The government establishes a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to re-examine the 1984 riots cases.
November 21, 2016 – The SIT informs the court that the case requires further investigation.
April 6, 2021 – Kumar is arrested in connection with the case while already serving a life sentence in another riots case.
May 5, 2021 – The police file a chargesheet against Kumar.
July 26, 2021 – The court takes cognizance of the chargesheet and initiates proceedings.
October 1, 2021 – The court begins hearing arguments on the framing of charges.
December 16, 2021 – The court formally frames charges against Kumar, including murder, rioting, and other offenses.
January 31, 2024 – Final arguments commence in court.
November 8, 2024 – The court reserves its judgment after concluding hearings.
February 12, 2025 – The court convicts Kumar for his role in the killings.
February 25, 2025 – Kumar is sentenced to life imprisonment.