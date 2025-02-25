As Mahakumbh reaches climax, authorities gear up for huge influx during final Mahashivratri snan

LUCKNOW: The massive influx of devotees jostling to be a part of the grand finale of the 45-day Mahakumbh by taking a holy dip at the Sangam on Mahashivratri on Wednesday has driven the administration to put heavy restrictions on vehicle movement in Prayagraj from 6 pm on Tuesday.

The administration exempted vehicles carrying essential supplies like milk, vegetables, medicines, petrol/diesel, ambulances and vehicles of government employees (doctors, police, administration).

The heavy footfall on the Mela premises in the run-up to the Mahashivratri snan, which would see the conclusion of the largest congregation of humanity on earth, drove the authorities engaged in crowd and traffic management to close the Mela premises for cars at 4 pm on Tuesday.

In order to avoid congestion at important pilgrimage destinations, devotees are encouraged to bathe at the closest ghats and pray at nearby Shiva temples. "Officials have urged devotees to avoid unnecessary movement. They have been advised by the administration to return to their destinations promptly after completing rituals," the guideline stated.

All guests are urged by the Mela Police Administration to abide by the guidelines and assist in keeping the peace during the significant religious gathering. This Mahakumbh Mela, which is being hosted after a 12-year break, commenced on January 13 and will conclude on Wednesday.

As per the official figures, over 64 crore devotees have taken a holy dip at the Sangam so far. With Mahashivratri marking a significant spiritual moment, this number is expected to surpass 66 crore.

For the past 10 days, over 1.25 crore devotees have been taking a holy dip at the Sangam daily from across the country and abroad.

Throughout the Mela, the main Snans alone witnessed a staggering 17 crore devotees taking a holy dip in the Sangam amid the significant presence of visitors from abroad.