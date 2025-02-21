Will there be another Mahakumbh?

PRAYAGRAJ: The ongoing 44-day Mahakumbh mela at Prayagraj in Uttar Pradesh is the world's largest religious congregation where close to 60 crore people have taken holy dip at the confluence of the Ganga, Yamuna, and the mythical Saraswati.

People of all age groups are braving scorching day-time temperatures, cold nights, and killing traffic jams to complete their pilgrimage. But, climate change and pollution are pushing the Ganga towards an uncertain future. Prominent religious leaders and environmental experts are raising concerns that, unless urgent measures are taken, future Mahakumbh celebrations may be impossible due to dwindling water levels and declining water quality.

The Ganga, one of the world’s most revered rivers, originates from the Gangotri Glacier in the Himalayas and flows over 2,500 kilometers through India and Bangladesh before emptying into the Bay of Bengal. The river system supports nearly 600 million people across multiple states, providing water for drinking, irrigation, and industry. It is fed by both Himalayan glaciers and monsoon rainfall, making its flow highly dependent on climatic conditions. However, recent studies highlight alarming trends.

Glacial retreat, erratic rainfall, and over-extraction of groundwater are disrupting the river’s natural flow. Groundwater contributions to river flow, especially in the dry season, have declined significantly, and nearly 80% of the river’s flow in the non-monsoon months comes from groundwater reserves. A declining trend in annual rainfall has been observed over the past four decades, particularly in the middle and lower Ganga basin, leading to reduced river discharge and an increased risk of droughts. Some climate models predict that the Ganga may become seasonal in certain stretches in the future, a devastating prospect for both human and ecological systems.