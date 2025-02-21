Will there be another Mahakumbh?

PRAYAGRAJ: The ongoing 44-day Mahakumbh mela at Prayagraj in Uttar Pradesh is the world's largest religious congregation where close to 60 crore people have taken holy dip at the confluence of the Ganga, Yamuna, and the mythical Saraswati.
People of all age groups are braving scorching day-time temperatures, cold nights, and killing traffic jams to complete their pilgrimage. But, climate change and pollution are pushing the Ganga towards an uncertain future. Prominent religious leaders and environmental experts are raising concerns that, unless urgent measures are taken, future Mahakumbh celebrations may be impossible due to dwindling water levels and declining water quality.
The Ganga, one of the world’s most revered rivers, originates from the Gangotri Glacier in the Himalayas and flows over 2,500 kilometers through India and Bangladesh before emptying into the Bay of Bengal. The river system supports nearly 600 million people across multiple states, providing water for drinking, irrigation, and industry. It is fed by both Himalayan glaciers and monsoon rainfall, making its flow highly dependent on climatic conditions. However, recent studies highlight alarming trends.
Glacial retreat, erratic rainfall, and over-extraction of groundwater are disrupting the river’s natural flow. Groundwater contributions to river flow, especially in the dry season, have declined significantly, and nearly 80% of the river’s flow in the non-monsoon months comes from groundwater reserves. A declining trend in annual rainfall has been observed over the past four decades, particularly in the middle and lower Ganga basin, leading to reduced river discharge and an increased risk of droughts. Some climate models predict that the Ganga may become seasonal in certain stretches in the future, a devastating prospect for both human and ecological systems.
Rising global temperatures are also contributing to the Ganga’s woes. Nearly 75% of Himalayan glaciers are retreating, with an average shrinkage of 3.75 km over the past 15 years. While this initially results in increased water flow, in the long run, it threatens to reduce the river to a trickle, especially during dry months. Furthermore, extreme weather events have become more frequent. Unseasonal floods and prolonged droughts are altering the river’s natural flow, making water management increasingly difficult.
At Mahakumbh, a first-of-its-kind 'Faith and Climate Change Conclave' was organised by the UP government, where a declaration on climate change was released which outlined a comprehensive plan to make religious centres across UP eco-friendly.
UP Chief Secretary Manoj Kumar Singh said the state government was committed to fund faith-based organisations so that they can take the lead in environmental education and sustainable living. "We want to develop a proper sanitation model across all religious places in the state to help them eliminate single-use plastic, adopt renewable energy and promote energy and water conservation. We will come out with a policy soon to provide them relevant support. The idea is to lower the carbon footprint of religious activities by having eco-friendly pilgrimages and green festivals." Even as climate change alters the hydrological balance of the Ganga, pollution remains an equally grave concern. The river flowing through some of India’s most populous and industrialised regions, is severely contaminated with untreated sewage, industrial effluents, and plastic waste.
Recently, the National Green Tribunal (NGT) flagged high levels of fecal bacteria in the river at Prayagraj, where the Mahakumbh is taking place. The Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) found that the river quality failed to meet bathing standards before the festival began, citing high biochemical oxygen demand (BOD) and fecal coliform levels at multiple monitoring locations. Close to 600 million people have bathed in the river since January 13, overwhelming the 12-km stretch of ghats in Prayagraj.
During mass gatherings like the Mahakumbh, pollution levels spike as millions of pilgrims take ritualistic dips, leaving behind waste and organic matter. The influx of people, combined with the existing problem of untreated sewage discharge, worsens the river’s already dire condition. Despite several government initiatives, including the Namami Gange project aimed at cleaning the river, progress has been slow. The construction of sewage treatment plants has not kept pace with urbanisation, and illegal dumping of industrial waste continues unabated.
Religious leaders at the Mahakumbh have joined environmentalists in calling for strict enforcement of anti-pollution laws to protect the river. “If we do not act now, we may lose this holy river. It is not just a waterway, but a lifeline for millions of people. No paani, no Prayag. There will be no Mahakumbh,” said Chidanand Saraswati, president of the Rishikesh-based Parmarth Niketan Ashram.
For centuries, the Mahakumbh has been a spiritual and cultural cornerstone, drawing millions from across India and beyond. But experts warn that the festival itself may be under threat if the Ganga’s health continues to deteriorate. Already, authorities are struggling to manage water quality, and if conditions deteriorate further, large-scale religious congregations may become logistically impossible.
Chandra Bhushan, CEO of iFOREST, said, if you look at the number of extreme weather events in decadal scale, it has increased from 27 in 1951-60 to 210 in 2011-20. Also, the greenhouse gases emissions increased from 15.1 billion tonnes in 1947 to 53.8 billion tonnes in 2023. "We know what kind of damage climate change is causing, but somewhere we had researchers and scientists failing to take this message to common people. There is a growing disconnect with nature. Spiritual leaders possess the unique ability to connect with people on a cultural and emotional level, making them pivotal in driving climate action."
Sachin S Gunthe, professor in Centre for Atmospheric and Climate Sciences, IIT Madras, delivered a talk on 'sacred rivers, water security and climate change' during the conclave. He said glacier melting due to climate change has accelerated in the recent past and was having a direct impact on river systems. The monsoon pattern is also changing. Our studies show current deficit river basins have started getting more rainfall and excess river basins have started getting less rainfall. We found microplastics in the snowpacks of Joshimath. Microplastics can really drive glacier melt," he said.
Religious leaders and experts say the Ganga’s fate is not just an environmental issue—it is a spiritual and cultural crisis that affects the very identity of millions of Indians. If action is not taken now, future generations may never experience the sanctity of a free-flowing, life-giving river. The message from Prayagraj is clear: saving the Ganga is not just an ecological necessity but a moral and spiritual duty.