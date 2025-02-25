Assam’s economy has doubled in six years: PM Modi

GUWAHATI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said Assam’s contribution to India’s growth is steadily increasing, highlighting that the state’s economy has doubled in just six years under BJP.

Addressing a gathering after inaugurating the Advantage Assam 2.0 business summit in Guwahati, Modi said East India and Northeast India are embarking on a new journey of the future and Advantage Assam is a mega initiative to intertwine the incredible potential and progress of Assam with the world.

The PM said the large gathering in Guwahati was a manifestation of growing global trust in India. He noted that Assam’s economy was valued at Rs 2.75 lakh crore during the first edition of the Advantage Assam summit held in 2018 and today, it has increased to around Rs 6 lakh crore.

The PM said before 2014, there were only three bridges over the river Brahmaputra, built over 70 years. However, four new bridges have been constructed in the past 10 years. Between 2009 and 2014, he continued, Assam received an average rail budget of Rs 2,100 crore but the NDA government at the centre increased it to Rs 10,000 crore.

Touching upon the rapid expansion of air connectivity in Assam, the PM said until 2014, flights operated on only seven routes, but now there are flights on nearly 30 routes. He said over 50 per cent of India’s on-shore natural gas production comes from Assam and there has been a significant increase in the capacity of the state’s refineries in recent years.