Buldhana hair loss cases: Expert report links high selenium levels in wheat supplied from Punjab and Haryana

MUMBAI: Incidents of sudden hair loss in Maharashtra's Buldhana district, which made national headlines, are linked to high selenium content found in wheat from Punjab and Haryana supplied by local ration shops, as per a medical expert's report.

Selenium is a mineral found in the soil and naturally appears in water and some foods. People need a very small amount of selenium, which plays a key role in metabolism.

The cases of sudden hair loss, or 'acute onset alopecia totalis', were reported in 279 persons in 18 villages of Buldhana between December 2024 and January this year, prompting authorities to order a probe into the matter.

The affected persons, many of whom were college students and young girls, faced significant social challenges due to the condition, including disrupted educational pursuits and arranged marriages.