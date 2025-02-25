Delhi court summons former rail minister Lalu Prasad in land-for-jobs 'scam'

NEW DELHI: A Delhi court on Tuesday summoned former Union rail minister Lalu Prasad in connection with the land-for-jobs "scam".

Special Judge Vishal Gogne also summoned Prasad's son and former Bihar minister Tej Pratap Yadav, and daughter Hema Yadav.

The judge issued fresh summonses to the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) supremo's younger son and former Bihar deputy chief minister Tejashwi Yadav. The accused have been directed to appear before the court on March 11.