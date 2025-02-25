SC quashes expulsion of RJD legislator Sunil Kumar Singh from Bihar House, set aside EC's notification announcing bypoll

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Tuesday set aside the expulsion of RJD leader Sunil Kumar Singh from the Bihar Legislative Council for his unruly behaviour in the House, saying it was highly excessive and disproportionate.

While terming Singh's conduct as abhorrent and unbecoming of a member of the House, a bench of Justices Surya Kant and N Kotiswar Singh said the legislative council should be more magnanimous.

The court also set aside the Election Commission's notification in December last announcing bypoll for the seat held by Singh.