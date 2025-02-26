Man arrested for selling women patient's CCTV videos; seven held so far

AHMEDABAD: Gujarat Police has arrested one more person in connection with the alleged hacking of a hospital's CCTV network to obtain videos of women patients for online sale, officials said here on Wednesday.

The arrest of Rohit Sisodia, a Delhi resident, took the tally of those held so far to seven.

Sisodia allegedly converted hacked CCTV footage into QR codes and sold them to the co-accused who then shared the videos through YouTube and Telegram channels, Ahmedabad Cyber Crime Branch said in a release.

The Cyber Crime Branch on February 17 registered a case after videos of women patients being examined by doctors inside the labour room of a hospital were found to have been circulated on some subscription-only YouTube and Telegram channels.

The police arrested six persons including a hacker named Parit Dhamelia from Surat and the owner of a YouTube channel Prajwal Taily, a resident of Latur, Maharashtra.

Dhamelia, a commerce graduate, had allegedly hacked into the CCTV system of a maternity home in Rajkot and shared videos with Sisodia, as per the police.