'Are you willing to make necessary changes to UCC?' Uttarakhand HC asks state

NAINITAL: The Uttarakhand High Court has asked the state if it was willing to make necessary changes in the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) implemented in the state recently.

A division bench of Justices Manoj Tiwari and Ashish Naithani posed the question to solicitor general Tushar Mehta while hearing a PIL challenging the provisions in the UCC over live-in relationships.

Mehta appeared for the hearing in court via video-conferencing.

While hearing another plea against the UCC previously, the high court gave the Centre and the state government six weeks' time to respond.

The PIL, like its predecessors, took exception to the registration forms for live-in relationships and alleged that the information sought violates the privacy of such couples.

The petitioners said police stations would possess every information of persons in such relationships enabling them for domiciliary visits, disrupting privacy.

The court pointed out that the police was a state machinery and not authorised to harass individuals.

The pleas also challenge provisions in which a woman would have to announce her pregnancy status in order to terminate the live-in relationship.

The high court tagged all the pleas challenging the provisions of UCC and would the matter on April 1.