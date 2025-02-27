Uttarakhand's UCC sees low interest in live-in registrations

The Punjabi-origin senior citizen elaborated on the societal constraints he faces, saying, "We are bound by a social system. We have certain limitations. Due to a family issue I encountered, many people did not want to talk to me, and some were unwilling to sit with me or maintain relations. In such a situation, when my partner stood by me as my life companion, the introduction of this law has created a significant obstacle in my life once again."

A Hindu couple residing in Garhi Cantt, Dehradun, who have been in a live-in relationship for the past four years, is considering relocating due to the recent changes in the law.

The young man expressed his sentiments to The New Indian Express, stating, "Our relationship is no less than that of any couple who ties the knot with seven sacred vows. While there may be instances of dowry deaths or harassment in those marriages, our relationship is equally pure and sacred before God. The UCC is nothing less than an eclipse in our lives."

Shailesh Bagauli, the State Home Secretary, expressed his satisfaction with the number of live-in relationship registrations under the UCC. "We are pleased with the number of registrations under the UCC. Since this is a new initiative, it will take some time for people to come forward to register. Government employees can register their marriages under the UCC," he stated.

It is noteworthy that the Uttarakhand government had urged its employees to register their marriages under the UCC back in January. As of Thursday, a total of 5,117 individuals have registered for marriage or marital approval under this new framework, while only seven individuals have come forward to register their live-in relationships.