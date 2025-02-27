Assam hit by 5 magnitude earthquake; no casualty reported

GUWAHATI: An earthquake of 5 magnitude jolted the central part of Assam on Thursday morning, an official bulletin said. There is no immediate report of any injury to anyone or damage to any property, officials said.

A National Center for Seismology report said the quake was recorded at 2:25 am in Morigaon district on the southern bank of Brahmaputra, at a depth of 16 km.

The exact location of the epicentre of the earthquake is around 52 km east from Guwahati in central Assam.