Fire in Surat textile market tamed after 32 hours; Rs 400 crore loss recorded

AHMEDABAD: Fire at Shivshakti Textile Market in Gujarat's Surat has been tamed after a relentless 32-hour battle.

Over 40 fire trucks pumped more than 40 lakh litres of water to douse the flames. Cooling operations are now underway.

The fire first broke out in the market’s basement on February 25 and was initially contained. However, it reignited around 7 am on February 26, rapidly escalating into a raging inferno.

The devastation is massive—over 800 shops were engulfed, with 450 reduced to ashes. Traders estimate losses between Rs 300 to Rs 400 crore, making this one of Surat’s worst market fires in recent history.

"Shivshakti Market is primarily a saree hub," said Vimal Singhi, former president of Shivshakti Textile Market. "Nearly 90% of the goods here are supplied to South Indian traders."

"Key trades include nylon dupattas, nylon polyester sarees, and wedding sarees," Singhi added. "Traders purchase grey cloth, send it for saree production, and the finished sarees return to the market—keeping the supply of both grey cloth and sarees consistently high."