Through with Mahakumbh, Yogi cabinet set for rejig soon, age could be deciding factor

LUCKNOW: With the completion of the Mahakumbh and the budget session of the state assembly nearing its end on March 5, the Yogi Adityanath cabinet may soon witness a rejig for which the party top brass is believed to have completed the homework. As per party insiders, while 2-3 ministers may be relieved of their responsibilities, 4-5 new faces may be inducted in the reshuffle.

Sources also claimed that leaders who had been working in the organisation for a long time may find a place in the cabinet this time. The portfolios of a few may be changed, while ministers who have not performed up to the mark and have failed to curb corruption may be removed.

“Regional balance will also be a consideration during the reshuffle. A couple of faces from western UP will find a place in the cabinet entrusted with some significant portfolios,” said a senior BJP leader.

On the other hand, the age factor is likely to be another consideration while deciding the omissions and inclusions of ministers. “This time, the age limit of 75 years could be a deciding factor in the cabinet reshuffle and the central leadership has already taken feedback from the state unit in this regard,” said the leader adding that the reshuffle may come in the next 8-10 days.

Besides the cabinet reshuffle, the BJP has been contemplating bringing in a new chief for the party's state unit. The central leadership is reported to be looking for a face who can lead the party into the 2027 assembly polls and come out victorious. The state unit may get a new president in the first week of March.

“With an eye on the 2027 challenge, the state BJP chief should be a person who can strike a better coordination between the organisation and the government while keeping the party cadre enthused,” says a senior party leader seeking anonymity. However, caste equations would be a significant consideration while deciding on the new state BJP chief.