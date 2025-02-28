Nation

5.5-magnitude earthquake in Nepal jolts several districts of Bihar

The earthquake was recorded around 2:35 am, with its epicentre in Nepal's Bagmati area.It caused tremors in districts along the Indo-Nepal border and lasted for a few seconds.
Representational image.File | ANI
PATNA: Several places in Bihar were jolted by a 5.5-magnitude earthquake that struck Nepal early on Friday, with tremors felt in Muzaffarpur, Samastipur and other bordering districts, officials said.

Speaking to PTI, Umesh Kumar Singh, meteorologist at the disaster management department (DMD), Bihar government, said, "The 5.5-magnitude quake was recorded around 2:35 am, with its epicentre in Nepal's Bagmati area.It caused tremors in districts along the Indo-Nepal border and lasted for a few seconds."

He said there were no reports of damage to property or loss of life.

According to the DMD, tremors were felt in Muzaffarpur, Siwan, Patna, Gopalganj, Saran, West Champaran, East Champaran, and surrounding districts.

