After SC go-ahead, Union Carbide waste disposal trial begins in MP

According to official sources, five of 12 containers containing five different kinds of waste were first unlocked. Samples from the selected containers were mixed together and filled into bags. The incinerator will be heated optimally for around 12 hours, starting late Thursday night.

“So, the actual process of incinerating the waste of the five containers will not begin before Friday noon,” Indore divisional commissioner Dipak Singh told this newspaper.

“The entire exercise is being carried out under the watchful eyes of experts from multiple agencies, including the central pollution control board (CPCB), state pollution control board and National Environmental Engineering Research Institute (NEERI). They will also supervise the incineration,” a government official added.

The trial run of disposing of 30 of the 358 metric tons of Union Carbide waste at different feed rates from February 27 is being carried out per February 18, 2025, MP High Court order.