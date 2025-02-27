Bhopal gas tragedy: SC refuses to interfere with Madhya Pradesh HC order on waste disposal

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Thursday refused to interfere with the Madhya Pradesh High Court order on shifting toxic waste from the 1984 Bhopal gas tragedy and disposing it in Pithampur area of Madhya Pradesh's Dhar district.

A bench of Justices B R Gavai and A G Masih also refused to stay Thursday's trial run of disposal of the waste from the Union Carbide India Ltd plant.

It noted that experts from NEERI, NGRI and CPCB have given their views on the issues, which were considered by the high court as well as the expert panel.

The bench asked aggrieved parties, including civil society members, to approach the high court which is seized of the matter.