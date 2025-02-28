CM Hemant Soren slams opposition in Jharkhand Assembly, dismisses sand crisis allegations

RANCHI: Chief Minister Hemant Soren took a strong stand against the opposition during the third day of the Budget Session of the Jharkhand Assembly on Thursday, asserting, “Bullying will not work anymore; the sun has set… your troubles will only increase.”

His remarks came amid disruptions by the opposition, which demanded answers from the government regarding the sand crisis in the state.

Attacking the opposition, Soren describes them as “useless,” calling them “cunning and hidden in the skin of wolves.” Following his remarks, BJP MLAs walked out of the House in protest.

Defending his statement, the Jharkhand Chief Minister said, “It is the modesty of the Speaker of the House that such a ‘nikammi’ (useless) opposition is being allowed to sit in the House, while the entire opposition was thrown out of the House in Delhi.”

Reaffirming his government’s commitment to progress, Soren declared, “This is just the beginning. They will remain in the opposition for the next five years. Every challenge they throw at us will be hit for a six, not a four.” He further said that, despite opposition conspiracies, his government has delivered significant results, which, he claimed, the opposition is struggling to accept. “We believe in work, not in talking,” he added.