CM Hemant Soren slams opposition in Jharkhand Assembly, dismisses sand crisis allegations

RANCHI: Chief Minister Hemant Soren took a strong stand against the opposition during the third day of the Budget Session of the Jharkhand Assembly on Thursday, asserting, “Bullying will not work anymore; the sun has set… your troubles will only increase.”
His remarks came amid disruptions by the opposition, which demanded answers from the government regarding the sand crisis in the state.
Attacking the opposition, Soren describes them as “useless,” calling them “cunning and hidden in the skin of wolves.” Following his remarks, BJP MLAs walked out of the House in protest.
Defending his statement, the Jharkhand Chief Minister said, “It is the modesty of the Speaker of the House that such a ‘nikammi’ (useless) opposition is being allowed to sit in the House, while the entire opposition was thrown out of the House in Delhi.”
Reaffirming his government’s commitment to progress, Soren declared, “This is just the beginning. They will remain in the opposition for the next five years. Every challenge they throw at us will be hit for a six, not a four.” He further said that, despite opposition conspiracies, his government has delivered significant results, which, he claimed, the opposition is struggling to accept. “We believe in work, not in talking,” he added.
Sand crisis issue is irrelevant, says CM Hemant Soren
Dismissing the allegations of a sand crisis, Soren termed the issue irrelevant and said it was impossible to respond to such matters. He also addressed speculation about his health, calling it part of a conspiracy and accusing the opposition of spreading misinformation.
He pointed out that, despite their efforts, his government has successfully launched major initiatives, including the revival of RIMS (Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences) and making Jharkhand the first state in India to introduce an air ambulance service for the public.
Earlier in the day, proceedings began with Question Hour, during which Finance Minister Radha Krishna Kishore presented the third supplementary expenditure statement for the financial year 2024-25. Debate and voting on the statement are scheduled for February 28, followed by the tabling of the Appropriation Bill. The session will then be adjourned until March 2 due to the weekend, with the full state budget set to be presented on March 3.