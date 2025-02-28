Kendriya Vidyalaya teacher leaves Bihar amid row over 'Biharis lack civic sense' remark

PATNA: Deepali Shah, a Kendriya Vidyalaya teacher previously posted in Bihar’s Jehanabad district, has reportedly left the state after being summoned by district police for questioning over a viral video in which she allegedly made controversial remarks about Bihar residents.

Deepali was suspended by Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan after Lok Janshakti Party (RV) MP Shambhavi Chaudhary complained against her for using abusive language against Biharis. Deepali was attached to the Masarakh branch of the KVS in Saran district after disciplinary action was initiated against her and subsequently put under suspension.

Deepali’s ‘Biharis lack civic sense’ remark created a furore in the state, with people demanding action against her. Police swung into action and initiated an investigation as the incident took a political overtone. A complaint was registered at Kako police station in Jehanabad district. The cybercrime cell was asked to assist the district police in the investigation.

Arvind Pratap Singh, SP, Jehanabad, confirmed that the teacher in question was summoned by police for interrogation. “Since the matter is related to cybercrime, the cyber cell of the district police has been roped in,” the SP said, adding that the authenticity of the viral video was being ascertained.