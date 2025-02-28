Manipur guv extends deadline for surrender of looted, illegal arms till March 6

IMPHAL: Manipur Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla on Friday extended the deadline for the surrender of looted and illegal arms until 4 PM on March 6 following demands by people from both hill and valley areas for additional time, an official statement said.

"Upon the expiry of the seven-day deadline for the voluntary surrender of arms, there have been requests from both the valley and hill areas to extend the period. I have considered these requests and decided to extend the deadline until 4 PM on March 6," the statement read.