NDA will be wiped out in upcoming Bihar assembly elections, claims LoP Tejashwi Yadav

PATNA: Tejashwi Prasad Yadav, Leader of Opposition in the Bihar assembly on Friday exuded confidence that people of Bihar would get rid of the NDA rule in the state assembly elections due in October-November this year.

Talking to the media before leaving for state assembly to attend the ongoing budget session of state legislature, Tejashwi launched a blistering attack on chief minister Nitish Kumar. He said the latter has neither a vision nor a road map for development.

In response to a media query, the former deputy chief minister said he has great respect for Nitish.

“But he is unable to run the government now. He is a tired man,” he expressed, adding that the Opposition grand alliance would form the next government.

The Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) is a major ally of the grand alliance in Bihar.