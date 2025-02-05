Congress leader declares Tejashwi Yadav as CM face of grand alliance in Bihar assembly election

PATNA: Congress leader and party’s Bihar co-incharge Shahnawaz Alam on Wednesday created a flutter by declaring Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Prasad Yadav as the chief ministerial face of the grand alliance that would contest the upcoming assembly elections.

Alam’s statement came on the day the leader of the Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi was in the state capital to attend the birth anniversary of a Dalit freedom fighter and former minister Jaglal Choudhary. His announcement to contest Tejashwi as the CM candidate came just hours after RJD chief Lalu Prasad declared in Nalanda that Tejashwi would be the next chief minister.

Speaking to reporters, Alam said that the grand alliance remained intact in Bihar and would contest the upcoming assembly elections with full vigour. He asserted that the NDA government would not return to power, claiming that the people had made up their minds to unseat the ruling dispensation.