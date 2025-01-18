Tejashwi Yadav granted unprecedented powers as RJD prepares for Bihar Assembly election

PATNA: In a significant move ahead of the Bihar Assembly elections, RJD chief Lalu Prasad on Saturday empowered his son, Tejashwi Yadav, with authority equivalent to his own within the party. This decision, marking a pivotal shift in the party's leadership, positions Tejashwi as the frontrunner for the post of Chief Minister.
The decision was formalised during a meeting of the RJD's National Executive held in Patna, attended by key leaders, including Lalu Prasad, his wife and former Chief Minister Rabri Devi, their eldest daughter and MP Misa Bharti, as well as the party's MPs, MLAs, and MLCs.
Notably absent from the meeting were RJD State President Jagadanand Singh and his son, Sudhakar Singh, MP from Buxar. In Jagadanand's absence, senior leader Ram Chandra Purve conducted the proceedings.
The party’s National Executive Committee amended the RJD constitution, authorising Tejashwi to make final decisions on critical matters such as the party’s name, symbol, and programmes. The resolution, passed unanimously, recognised Tejashwi's growing stature and leadership capabilities within the party.
Tejashwi, who spearheaded the RJD’s campaign in the 2020 Assembly elections, led the party to emerge as the single largest party with 75 seats. Addressing the media, Tejashwi said, “We have to take Bihar to the top states. We have a vision and a blueprint to take Bihar forward by taking everyone along.” He assured that he would shoulder the new responsibilities with utmost sincerity.
The timing of this transition appears strategic, as Lalu Prasad, who has been battling health issues—including a cardiac surgery in 2014 and a kidney transplant in Singapore in 2022—has withdrawn from active leadership. He has consistently endorsed his son as the party’s face for the Chief Ministerial role.
RJD MP Misa Bharti described the decisions made at the meeting as "very significant" and said, "All these decisions have been taken keeping upcoming Assembly elections in mind. Tejashwi Yadav has been given important responsibility keeping elections in mind.”
Tejashwi also used the occasion to highlight the achievements of the Grand Alliance government, where he served as Deputy Chief Minister. Lalu Prasad, in officially passing the baton to his son, signalled his confidence in Tejashwi’s leadership ahead of what is expected to be a tough electoral battle against the NDA in the upcoming polls.