Pune police arrest man who raped woman inside bus in Swargate bus station

The accused, Dat, was apprehended from a paddy field following an extensive search operation with the help of drones and sniffer dogs around midnight in Shirur tehsil.

“The police, with the help of a dog squad and drones apprehended him from a paddy field," a police official said.

Pune police have said a ligature mark was found on the accused's neck, raising suspicion that he might have attempted suicide.

A senior police officer said, "Gade was brought to Pune by 2 am. He was sent for a medical examination and formally arrested. The accused will be produced in court later in the day."

According to sources, the accused switched off his mobile phone, but the police managed to reach his village and found out he had visited a house requesting water.

" We received information that Gade had visited a house asking for food. We rushed to the spot, but he managed to flee. The family in the house gave him a bottle of water," the official said.

Talking to reporters, Pune police commissioner Amitesh Kumar said, "According to the primary medical report, a ligature mark was found on the accused. It is suspected that he attempted suicide. We are waiting for the final report."