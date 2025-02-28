SC refuses to entertain PIL seeking expert panel to prevent stampedes

Tiwari sought that a direction to the Union of India and States be made for the implementation and consideration of the report made by the National Disaster Management Authority in 2014 titled as "Managing Crowd at Events and Venues of Mass Gathering".



He further also sought that the SC should direct the Indian Railways to take measures for the safety of passengers at railway stations and platforms by widening corridors and constructing broader overbridges and platforms. The Railways should also ensure easy access to platforms through ramps and escalators, during peak hours, any changes to arrival or departure platforms should be strictly avoided. "Utilizing barriers, ropes, and crowd control gates to manage passenger flow is essential and not to distribute tickets at a time above the number of Passengers who may Gather and accommodate on a railway dtation as per to the Space available," he said in his plea.



Tiwari also sought that a direction be made to UOI and Railways to submit a status report on the incident of stampede that happened on February 15 at New Delhi Railway Station.



Tiwari, while talking to TNIE, had said that he has knocked the doors of the apex court by saying that the stampede incidents were continuing from the past but today when we are fully equipped with the technology like CCTV cameras, having sufficient forces man power, having intelligence and Artificial Intelligence and economically also strong in comparison to past time, then also such stampede should not happen. "It is not merely an incident but a failure and negligence for which the common people have to pay price," he said.



Tiwari, further in his petition, alleged that the Government did not release the actual data of human casualties and missing persons. "This may be to hide its negligence and failure. But a big responsibility have to be fixed upon Government to disclose the actual data and to establish the counters and helpline numbers for the dead and missing persons so that their relatives and family members may enquire and ask about the confiden," Tiwari, in his petition copy, accessed by this TNIE, said.



He highlited that the Railway Ministry has to take steps like avenues such as widening corridors, constructing broader overbridges and platforms can alleviate congestion, thereby minimizing the risk of stampedes. "Additionally, ensuring easy access to platforms through ramps and escalators can facilitate a more even for few high class people and VIP's Government can deploy the best facility and security but the common citizens are always left on their fate and destiny," he said.