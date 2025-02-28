SC slams Chhattisgarh Police for defying interim bail order

NEW DELHI: Terming the action of Chhattisgarh Police as "gross impropriety" for booking a man under the UAPA days after the Supreme Court granted him interim protection from arrest in a murder case, the apex court on Friday reprimanded the State police for not complying with its order and instead adding stringent charges against him.

A two-judge bench of the Supreme Court, comprising Justice Abhay S Oka and Justice Ujjal Bhuyan, made these remarks while hearing an appeal filed by Manish Rathore, a content writer for a news agency, who had challenged the Chhattisgarh High Court's refusal to grant him anticipatory bail in a murder case.

The top court questioned the conduct of the police, stating that the UAPA charge was added to deliberately undermine its 2 January interim bail order.