US embassy grants visa to family of Indian student Neelam Shinde, who is in coma

The United States embassy on Friday granted an emergency visa to the family of an Indian student, Neelam Shinde, who is in a coma after a serious road accident in California.

“I received a phone call from her roommate on February 16. However, she didn't tell me about the accident. Later, she informed Neelam's uncle about it. She is still in a coma. However, her condition has improved slightly. We came here (to the embassy). They took our interview and granted visas in half an hour. We will leave (for the US) tomorrow (Saturday),” Tanhaji Shinde told news agency PTI.