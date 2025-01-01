Congress relevance in opposition alliance

NEW DELHI: A little over six months ago, the Congress-led opposition INDIA bloc — the grouping of more than two dozen parties — was on a roll after an impressive performance in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

However, the bloc’s demoralising defeat in the recent assembly elections in Maharashtra and Haryana has once again brought internal contradictions and crucial questions on leadership to the fore.

While the main player, Congress, which sees itself as the fulcrum of the opposition unity, faces questions of its relevance and survival, the road ahead for the Opposition unity seems to be rocky. Several INDIA bloc constituents have been called for serious introspection by the Congress on the electoral losses. The latest point of friction has come from Delhi, which goes to polls early next year.