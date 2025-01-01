Mild tremor felt in Gujarat's Kutch; second in a week

AHMEDABAD: A tremor of 3.2 magnitude hit Gujarat's Kutch district on Wednesday morning, the Institute of Seismological Research (ISR) said.

No casualty or damage to property was reported, the district administration said.

The tremor was recorded at 10.24 am, with its epicentre located 23 kilometres north-north east (NNE) of Bhachau, as per the Gandhinagar-based ISR.

Last month, the region recorded four seismic activities of more than 3 magnitude, including a 3.2 magnitude tremor three days ago with its epicentre also close to Bhachau.

A 3.7 magnitude tremor hit the district on December 23 and of 3.2 magnitude on December 7, according to the ISR.

On November 18 last year, an earthquake of 4 magnitude jolted Kutch.