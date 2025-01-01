SC to hear Owaisi’s plea on 1991 Places of Worship Law on January 2

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court is scheduled to hear, on Thursday, January 2, the plea filed by AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi, seeking directions to the Central government for the implementation of the 1991 Places of Worship Act.

As several related pleas are already pending before the top court, it was expected that Owaisi’s plea would be tagged along with the older petitions, including that of lawyer and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Ashwini Kumar Upadhyay, when the court convenes on January 2.

Owaisi, the Chief of the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen and a Member of Parliament, filed the plea on December 17, 2024, through advocate Fuzail Ahmad Ayyubi. He urged the court to direct the Centre to ensure effective implementation of the law, his counsel said.

The 1991 Places of Worship Act mandates maintaining the religious character of a place as it existed on August 15, 1947.